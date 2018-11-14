Oswestry are making their mark

The youngsters have been going from strength to strength over the past two years and are now ranked an impressive eighth in the UK in the list of independent school sides.

The team are gunning for glory in two major competitions this year – the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) Under-18 Schools’ Trophy and the Boodles Cup.

And they gained an historic victory over Shropshire rivals Shrewsbury School in the ESFA competition.

The previous game between the sides took place 18 years earlier and Oswestry had never tasted victory.

With home advantage, Shrewsbury were favourites, but Oswestry turned on the style to bag an impressive 5-2 victory.

Just a few days later, Oswestry’s team reached the unchartered territory of the Boodles Cup quarter-final thanks to a 4-0 success against Highgate School. A fast start to the game saw them take their visitors by surprise and within 30 minutes Oswestry were four goals to the good.

Tai Jones led the victory charge with a double while Chun Wong and Lloyd Evans netted once each.

With the tie effectively over, the pace dropped off in the second half as Oswestry comfortably saw out the game.

They now await the draw on the Independent Schools Football Association website to see who their next opponents will be.