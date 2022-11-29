Fans from both nations cheer on teams as England beat Wales 3-0

Arthur Grindley, 11, celebrates as England score. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

Feelings were torn at The Venue, in Oswestry, where the Welsh/English border could not be more porous.

Home of Welsh Premier League leaders TNS, The Venue and TNS stadium are however in England.

And families watching the England v Wales game mirrored the border feeling; husbands and wives supporting different teams, England supporting mums with Wales supporting daughters.

Welsh grandad Bill Lee with his England supporting grandson, Ronnie, at The Venue, Oswestry

Marvin Owen an England supporter said: "The ideal scenario would have been a Wales win and Iran/USA draw.

"It would have been great for both teams to go through its such a shame they were in the same group."

Ade Grindley supporting England, with sons Arthur and George, said England had been far too defensive until the second half e.

Fans watching the action. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

"It was like they were too scared of losing," he said.

And Darren Jones and son, Oscar, agreed that England had to be more clinical to progress.

James Steer, a football physio, said that England had until now looked very passive.

The girls' team from Oswestry Boys and Girls Club. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

"They have got to do much much better to beat Senegal who have some really good players," he said.

His daughter Kacey plays for Oswestry Girls and Boys girls' team.

"The Lionesses were brilliant in the summer," he said.

The boys' team from Oswestry Boys and Girls Club. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

Wales and Wrexham fan and player, Maisey Williams said Wales had failed to get up front enough. While she was gutted, mum Gill was celebrating as an England fan.

Bill Lee, from Llanymynech, was gutted but proud of the Welsh team, while his grandson Ronnie, a centre back for the Wales under-14 team and member of the TNS Academy, was celebrating as an England supporter. Grandaughter Jessica plays for the TNS girls' academy.

Bill said: "Our cup final was to get here When you look at the size of Wales, to qualify was incredible.

A young England fan celebrates as Rashford scores

"Wales are a proud national and we will continue to be proud of the team.

"And we definitely have the best national anthem. Whether its going to support Wales at rugby matches or football games the anthem is spine tingling."

Matt Lee director of The Venue said: "I think most people in Britain would have like both teams to go through but it was not to be."

Bill Lee from Llanymynech. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.