Wolves v Leicester: Joe Edwards and David Verman preview - WATCH

By David Verman | Wolves video | Published:

Watch Joe Edwards and David Verman preview Wolves' upcoming Premier League match against Liverpool.

Nuno gives an update on squad fitness, and Adama Traore, after dislocating his shoulder again against Manchester United.

Joe gives his thoughts on Leicester, and how the winter break may have effected both teams.

Nuno also talks on the departure of sporting director Kevin Thelwell, and any potential replacements.

