Gary O'Neil issues message to Wolves fans over 'incredible' response

The head coach arrived just four days before the start of the campaign following the departure of Julen Lopetegui, but managed to keep Wolves away from relegation trouble and fighting up the league.

O’Neil admits some fans may have been ‘underwhelmed’ by his appointment – meaning he is full of admiration for their backing – especially as the season fizzled out in the final weeks.

“Fantastic,” O’Neil said when asked to grade the supporters this season.

“I would lie if I said if it was what I was expecting because I understood the apprehension around Gary O’Neil coming in to manage Wolves off the back of Julen Lopetegui, who has managed Spain, Real Madrid and is well known worldwide.

"For me to come in, many people supporting Wolves either didn’t know who I was or if they did would probably be underwhelmed with who I was.