Wolves keeper and son of ex-West Brom favourite handed Wales call-ups

King, who signed for Wolves last summer before penning a three-and-a-half year contract extension in February 2024, has been capped at youth level by England.

He has received a handful of call ups to the Wales senior squad in the past, through his Cardiff born mother, but is yet to make an appearance.

Elsewhere, Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas has received his first senior call up for for next week's friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia.

Koumas has been named in a 25-man squad alongside fellow uncapped youngsters Charlie Crew and Fin Stevens.

"We've got to look to the future," said Wales manager Rob Page, selecting his first squad since the disappointment of missing out on Euro 2024 after losing a penalty shoot-out to Poland in March.

"The games that we've got give us an opportunity to develop some of these younger players and expose them to the environment.

"They'll get a taste of it so come September when we play the Nations League, and come next year when the World Cup qualifiers start, they've already had a taste of that experience."

Koumas' introduction is one that will excite Wales fans following his breakthrough at Anfield during the second half of last season.

The 18-year-old forward, son of former Wales midfielder Jason, who was a firm fans' favourite during his time at The Hawthorns, scored on his Liverpool debut against Southampton in the FA Cup and was on the bench at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Koumas also marked his Wales Under-21 debut in March with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Lithuania.

Chester-born Koumas is joined by 17-year-old midfielder Crew who has yet to make his debut in senior football, but was in several Leeds matchday squads towards the end of the season.

Squad: D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheff Utd), T King (Wolves), C Roberts (Leeds, on loan from Burnley), F Stevens (Oxford, on loan from Brentford), J Rodon (Leeds, on loan from Tottenham), C Mepham (Bournemouth), B Cabango (Swansea), J Low (Wycombe), B Davies (Tottenham), J DaSilva (Coventry), E Ampadu (Leeds), J James (Birmingham), J Sheehan (Bolton), C Savage (Reading), C Crew (Leeds), W Burns (Ipswich), B Johnson (Tottenham), R Colwill (Cardiff), D James (Leeds), R Matondo (Rangers), N Broadhead (Ipswich), K Moore (Ipswich, on loan from Bournemouth), L Cullen (Swansea), L Koumas (Liverpool).