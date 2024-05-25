Steve Bull: Wolves season ticket prices should have been frozen
It is a shame to see season ticket prices increase again.
Plus
By Steve Bull
Published
I would like to see the supporters repaid with prices being frozen this year.
But most clubs will be increasing prices and their fans will be saying the same and it’s the way it is with everything.
Prices have been increasing on petrol, food, energy – everything.
It is a massive shame, but I hope fans will feel it is worth every penny to watch Wolves.