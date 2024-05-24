Wolves fans launch petition against season ticket prices

Supporters were furious on Thursday when the club unveiled renewal price increases, with many fans seeing a rise of around 17 per cent, while some children’s prices were increased by as much as 176 per cent.

Some fans have since resigned from fan forum groups at Molineux as a result of the rises and now seven fan groups have joined forces by launching a petition against the decision.

A joint statement read: “The recent announcement of the cost of season ticket prices for the 2024/25 season has sent shockwaves through the fanbase.

“Match going fans are the lifeblood of any football club, the very essence of what a football club is.

“These very fans are now left disillusioned, with feelings of frustration and anger at yesterday’s announcement.

“In a cost-of-living crisis and a city that has the second-highest unemployment rate in the UK, these prices are offensive and will now force many to question if they can afford to renew – perhaps even putting some in financial difficulty to fund the one thing that they treasure.

“Priced out of a love, a passion, and a community that has remained constant in their lives.

“We have seen the great work done by the club in the local community and more recently around mental health - something to be incredibly proud of.

“Meanwhile, Gary O’Neil and the players have helped to rebuild that special connection with the fans.

“Unfortunately, Thursday’s announcement shows how detached the club’s decision-makers are from the great work of the Wolves Foundation for our city and its people.

“We encourage those at the club to reconsider the approach to ticket prices before irreversible damage is done to the fanbase and the local community.

“It is not too late to reconsider and preserve the future of the club for the fans that helped get us where we are today. To preserve the very lifeblood of this famous old club.

“As fans, we remain loyal to our club through the good times and the bad. But since this announcement we’ve seen many people question the direction of where we are heading, and if they want to be a part of it anymore.

“Wolverhampton Wanderers FC has always been a pillar of the local community and surrounding areas. How much the club values that community is now very much in question.

“We strongly encourage the club to reconsider it’s approach.”

The petition has already had hundreds of votes and can be viewed by visiting: www.change.org/p/2024-25-wolves-season-ticket-pricing.