Shocking fact unveiled when Wolves' season ticket prices are compared with Premier League champions

Fans have understandably reacted furiously to the huge price hikes across the board at Molineux after Wolves released their renewal prices for the 2024/25 season.

Wolves’ most expensive season ticket, in the centre of the Billy Wright stand, is priced at £939, while their cheapest still stands at £525.

The cheapest tickets are also in the temporary Graham Hughes stand, which is not covered and is exposed to the elements, with fans often spotted wearing ponchos when it is raining, while City’s cheapest ticket is £100 cheaper at £425.