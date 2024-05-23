'This is outrageous!' Liam Keen and Nathan Judah discuss Wolves' season ticket price hike
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the announcement of significant season tickets price rises at Wolves next season.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The duo gave their open and honest opinions following unprecedented rises across the board.
Families now face paying more than £1,000 for two season tickets at Molineux as Wolves release their renewal prices for supporters.