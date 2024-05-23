'Absolutely immoral!' Wolves 1877 Trust chairman disgusted at club's season ticket rise

After it was revealed season ticket prices will be ramped up by as much as an incredible 176 per cent for some children's tickets and huge increases across the board, 1877 Trust chairman Daniel Warren reacted furiously to news of the price rise.

With no official notification from the club through email or social media channels, fans were left to find out by logging on to their season ticket accounts this morning.

In an exclusive column in today's Express & Star, chairman Jeff Shi said price rises were 'fair and reasonable' but Wolves fans reacted in anger.

And Warren stormed: "I am taken back by it, to be honest. We have had six years of season ticket price increases - ever since we returned to the Premier League we have had a year-on-year price increase.