Wolves v Bournemouth: Cherries are aiming to overhaul their record Premier League points haul

On Wednesday night the 13th-placed Cherries travel to Wolves, where they will face former boss Gary O’Neil.

While beating a best finish of ninth in 2016-2017 is probably out of reach this season, that record tally of 46 points is very much within striking distance. Victory at Molineux would move 13th-placed Bournemouth on to 45 points heading into the final four games. “The (record) points, we have been focusing on that in the last weeks,” Iraola said. “It is achievable, but it is going to be difficult because we have to beat strong teams and teams that are in good form.

“We will have to be good if we want to beat the points total.”

The Cherries suffered a 3-1 defeat at Villa on Sunday, which was a second loss in the past three games.

Having won four out of the previous five league matches to allay any fears of being dragged back into the relegation battle, Iraola does not want any of his squad to switch off.

“We want to finish strong and finish with good sensations, looking also (forwards) for next season,” the Spaniard said. “It has been difficult preparation with just the two days (between games) with travel, coming back and then we go (away) again straight away.

“I hope we are ready for a the game, because it is going to be another strong fight like the Villa one.

“We have to try to take every opportunity we have. We face a team that is very close to us and obviously it is always important.”

Iraola reported no fresh selection concerns following Sunday’s game.

Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra might struggle to return to action this season from a hamstring problem. Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks, Romain Faivre, Chris Mepham and Tyler Adams all continue their own recovery.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring at Villa Park with a first-half penalty, which took his tally to 18 league goals.

Cherries frontman Solanke is just two behind Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

Iraola, though, maintains Solanke is not letting thoughts of any individual achievement get in the way of a collective team effort.

“He is performing really well and has been really consistent during all of the season,” the Bournemouth boss said. “I am very happy – and am sure that he is happy that he helps us get points, even if he does not score.”