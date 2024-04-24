Club legend John Richards named new Wolves vice-president

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richards, the club’s second highest goalscorer, joins Steve Bull and Robert Plant as vice-president, in a role previously held by Ron Flowers before his death three years ago.

The 73-year-old scored 194 times in 485 matches for Wolves between 1970 and 1983 and has retained close ties at Molineux since hanging up his boots, previously serving as director and managing director in the 1990s.

He is also chairman of the club’s former players’ association and has worked closely with the Wolves Foundation in recent years.

Richards said: “I consider it to be a great honour. I’ve been involved with Wolves on and off for the best part of 55 years, so I’m happy to represent the club further. I’m really pleased about it all. Wolves are a massive part of my life and vice versa. I’ve lived in my house for over 40 years now, so my home is Wolverhampton.

“I already have a lot of involvement with the club through the Foundation and commercial side, and we do a lot of work with the former players and various community groups. It’s a continuation of what I already do, but a bit more formalised.

“There’s a connection with the former players and the club. When I was invited to be a non-executive director in 1995, it was following Billy Wright’s death, and Billy had had a similar position at the club.

“This is keeping a connection between former players and the history of the club, so it’s a great honour, and following the footsteps of Ron Flowers even more so.”

Nicknamed King John, Richards helped Wolves reach the 1972 Uefa Cup final and two years later scored the winning goal in the club’s League Cup final win over Manchester City.

He remained part of the team when Wolves repeated the feat six years later, beating Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Throughout my time at the club, John has always been a big and positive presence – his love for the club is always visible and we’re delighted that we’re now going to be working with him even closer in the future.

“What John did as a player, bringing trophies to Wolverhampton, will forever stand in the history books and he’s both an inspiration and reference for the current players.

Being able to honour a true Wolves legend and have that presence and knowledge around Compton and Molineux on a regular basis will be a big positive.”