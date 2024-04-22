Wolves to make £4.3million decision on loan star

The 22-year-old arrived on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Inserted into the deal was a £4.3million option for Wolves to buy the player permanently, while City hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause for when he does depart.

Now, after an impressive first season in the top flight, Doyle is set to sign a long-term contract with Wolves and head coach Gary O’Neil hopes the deal can be wrapped up quickly once the season has finished.

“I would expect him to be here next year,” O’Neil said.

“Hopefully we can get that done fairly quickly in the summer.