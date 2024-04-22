Matt Doherty's challenge to Wolves team-mates

In the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, several injuries meant Gary O’Neil was able to hand rare starts to a number of players.

Doherty, who has played understudy to Nelson Semedo this season, has started the last four games and says every player in the squad wants to finish strong and secure their futures.

“We want to finish the season with momentum going into pre-season,” Doherty said.

“Everyone is still playing so the manager will still count on them next season.