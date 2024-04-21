Wolves Fans' Verdict v Arsenal: An impressive performance

Adam Virgo

Credit to every single Wolves player on that pitch, they gave absolutely everything and as fans we can’t ask for anymore than that.

With the squad O’Neil had to put out with all the injuries we have, it was more than likely going to end up with Arsenal winning but we did so much better than I expected.

We could have taken the lead through Joao Gomes as well and that would have been very interesting. Their first goal did have a stroke of luck considering Leandro Trossard scuffed his shot and it ends up going into the top corner.

If we go into half time at 0-0, who knows what happens. The players battled throughout but when we’re in that much of injury-stricken situation and having to play Mario Lemina as a number nine against any side in the Premier League, let alone a team in a title race, we have virtually no chance of scoring or offering any serious goal threat.

It’s a real shame with the position we’re in with our squad because I genuinely believe that a full strength squad we could have hurt Arsenal and got at least a point, especially with how their last few games have gone.

We can only hope we have some of these key players back for Bournemouth and Luton so we can at least try to pick up some more points and end the season as strong as possible.

Rob Cartwright

I feel very frustrated regarding lots that went on in this game.

Firstly, Jeff and Fosun should be ashamed of themselves letting the squad get this threadbare. I have every sympathy with the injuries, but the lack of cover for key positions is horrific. A shambles.

We pay (lots) of hard earned cash to see Gary O’Neil work wonders with a mismatched team. It’s as disheartening for the players as it is the fans, I’m sure.

That said, why oh why do we play the ball sideways and backwards so much?