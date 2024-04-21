Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Arsenal as star man gets 8/10
Following the defeat to Arsenal, Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance.
Jose Sa - 5
Although he made some good saves, Sa was poor with the ball at his feet and should have done better for the second goal.
Matt Doherty - 5
The defender made some good attacking runs that were not found and in defence he was caught out on a few occasions.
Santi Bueno - 7
A composed display from Bueno, who was comfortable in possession and good in his positioning.
Max Kilman - 7
The skipper was organised in the heart of defence and contained Arsenal’s forwards very well.