Wolves v Arsenal: Who's out and who's a doubt

Ahead of facing Arsenal tomorrow night, who will be missing from Gary O'Neil's side?

Craig Dawson - 0% chance

The defender has been an unused substitute for the last two games, but last week O'Neil revealed Dawson may need surgery for a groin issue that has stopped him playing since he last featured on March 2.

He has since had that surgery and will now not play again this season.

"Daws has had his operation," O'Neil said.

"He won't be back again (this season). He wasn't able to perform anywhere near what he was earlier in the season with the pain he had.

"We tried to manage him through little bits and the advice was to try and manage it conservatively first.

"We didn't want to leave it too much longer because of the pain he was in and he wasn't able to function at 100 per cent, and also because we need him back and firing for pre-season.

"He had his operation yesterday, all went well and he's feeling OK."

Matheus Cunha - 0% chance

After scoring two last week on his return to the starting XI, Cunha has now suffered a calf injury and will not play tomorrow.

"Matheus Cunha will be out," O'Neil said.

"He received a kick on his calf during the Nottingham Forest game and has done a little bit of damage to the muscle from the impact.

"It's fairly rare, you don't see too many of those. He won't be available for the weekend."

When asked if he will play again this season, O'Neil added: "Yeah, we'll see him again.

"We don't know when it is, it could be Wednesday if everything goes well, it could be next Saturday, it could be against Manchester City.

"We need to wait for it to heal. He's a tough boy, so as soon as he feels comfortable he'll be back."

Nelson Semedo - 0% chance

The impressive defender has also picked up a calf injury and will not be available to face Arsenal.

"Nelson Semedo will be out," O'Neil said.

"He came off last weekend and it's an overload issue on the muscle around the calf.

"It's not serious, we're just waiting for it to settle down.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 25% chance

Ait-Nouri travelled with the team to Forest last weekend but a calf complaint meant a late decision was made not to include him in the squad.

He is on the mend, but it will be a close call as to whether he is involved tomorrow.

O'Neil said: "Rayan could be available for the bench. He was back outside today and is feeling good, but wouldn't be able to play very long.

"Maybe he'll be available for the match day squad."

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 0% chance

Bellegarde has been sidelined since March 9 with a knee injury but is back in training.

"Bellegarde is out," O'Neil said.

"He went to see a specialist because it was taking slightly longer than they'd hoped initially.

"He's still within the normal time frames for that sort of injury, but he is getting towards the latter part of it now.

"It shouldn't be too long, he's starting to feel better. He's got his strength back.

"It's difficult to put a time frame on it, but within the next couple of weeks I would hope he's back available."

Pedro Neto - 0% chance

It was feared the winger may not play again this season, but he is now back on the grass and targeting some minutes at the very end of the campaign.

As a result, he will not be fit to play tomorrow.

"Pedro is doing well, six weeks post the hamstring," O'Neil said.

"He's on the grass going through some stuff with the fitness team. If everything goes well, he should have a part to play between now and the end of the season."

Noha Lemina - 0% chance

The young winger is yet to make his Wolves debut, but has been a mainstay on the bench in recent weeks.

He did not make the squad against Forest after playing for Wolves' under-21s earlier that week and coming off with a knock.

"It's a hamstring injury," O'Neil said.

"Not significant like Pedro, Cunha's and Channy's, it's a small muscle injury and he should be back in training on Monday I think."