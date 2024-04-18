Gary O'Neil adamant loan star will return to Wolves

The 22-year-old rejoined the Wolves first team in January after a loan spell at MLS side FC Cincinnati and O'Neil was keen to keep him for the rest of the season.

Despite that, the club sent him on loan to Villarreal until the end of the campaign, where Mosquera has impressed at both centre-back and right-back.

The Colombian has since said he would like to stay in Spain and that he has told Villarreal and Wolves of his plans, but O'Neil says the player will come back with the aim of him competing in the Premier League next season.

"I'm not too sure where it's come from, I'm not aware that he's spoken to us and told us he'd like to stay in Spain," O'Neil said.