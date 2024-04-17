Liam Keen comment: Wolves must show spirit for the run-in

Matheus Cunha had a starring role in the 2-2 draw with a magnificent solo goal and a poacher’s finish in what was always going to be a difficult game.

Wolves’ are now winless in their last five games and in a mini-slump, as they look to recover in the final six games of the campaign.

Character

Throughout a season that many tipped to be relegated in, Gary O’Neil’s side have shown plenty of character.

Although the return of Cunha and the slow ease of a painful injury list helped the squad compete at the City Ground, Wolves are still nowhere near full strength.

Taking on a Forest side fighting for their lives at a difficult venue, Wolves teams of old would have folded at 2-1 down.

Granted, the defending left a lot to be desired and Wolves relinquished a 1-0 lead, but to stay in the game and equalise within five minutes of going behind, shows a team willing to fight.