Toti Gomes highlights change in his Wolves fortunes

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in the starting XI this season, making 36 appearances in total so far in all competitions.

After returning to the club from a loan spell at Grasshoppers and being overlooked by previous managers, Toti is pleased to finally have his chance under O’Neil.

“I’ve been enjoying playing and trying to help the team,” he told the Express & Star.

“It’s important for every player to have minutes, so you can show yourself on the pitch.

“I’ve been giving everything in every match.

“It’s important for every player to have a manager that trusts you and puts you on the pitch.