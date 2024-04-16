In-form Wolves chalk up another win to extend run

Summer Holmes had Dan McNamara’s visitors ahead at half-time but it took two goals in four minutes towards the death to make the points safe.

Amber Hughes and Ellie Wilson added the late goals as the Coasters were condemned to relegation from Northern Premier Division.

McNamara’s side fly on, though, and with four games left of the campaign – and two in hand over some rivals – there is a chance Wolves, in fourth, could push for a second-placed finish as Newcastle were crowned champions.

Stourbridge celebrated survival in step three, meanwhile, despite a last-gasp 3-2 defeat at home to Liverpool Feds. Katie Anderson netted a stoppage-time winner for the visitors after Rosie Embley and Favour Omenazu had twice equalised for the Glassgirls, but results elsewhere saw Mike Harris’s side safe.

Albion were not in competitive action but played out a 1-1 friendly draw with Cheltenham. Mariam Mahmood’s half-volley equalised late on for the Baggies.

Division One high-flyers Sporting Khalsa, fresh from their Staffordshire Challenge Cup victory last week, won 4-0 in a friendly against Derby.

There is a thrilling top-of-the-table clash ahead in the West Midlands Premier Division on Sunday as second-placed chasers Lye Town host leaders Worcester City (2pm). Lye trail the table-toppers by four points after Sunday’s 4-0 win at Kidderminster Harriers. Natasha Baptiste scored her second hat-trick in as many games, with Sian Johnson also on target.

Walsall strengthened their position in third in West Midlands Division One North with a 3-1 win at bottom side Darlaston Town. Lichfield City Reserves, who are third-bottom, picked up just a fourth win of the season with an impressive 2-1 win at Leek. Alicia Fearing-Duda and Amy Rollason were on target.

Walsall Wood Juniors smashed Tamworth 6-1 as Rosie Hargreaves led the way with a hat-trick for the mid-table Wood, alongside goals from Nicole Bayliss, Mia-Poppy Cooke and Leila Burford. In Division One South it was a heavy 5-2 away defeat for bottom side Sedgley & Gornal United at Redditch Borough.

But there was joy for Bewdley Town in the Division One Cup. They now face a semi-final after a dramatic 4-1 penalty shootout win at Rugby Town after a 1-1 draw.