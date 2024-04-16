Exclusive: Wolves face Premier League competition for starlet goalkeeper

The 19-year-old goalkeeper is attracting attention from a number of clubs and, as reported by the Express & Star in November, Wolves were exploring a possible £2million move for him last year.

His current club AZ Alkmaar were keen to extend his contract, however, and convinced the player to sign fresh terms until 2028.

Despite that, Wolves are still keeping tabs on the shot-stopper and it is understood Chelsea have now joined a list of clubs that are closely following his development, while Belgian club Anderlecht are also admirers.