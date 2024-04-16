Dave Edwards: Wolves talisman Matheus Cunha has become a crucial component now

He had a few minutes as a substitute recently to get some sharpness back, but he didn’t need a lot of time to show everyone why Wolves have missed him so much.

It was another brilliant performance from him. Full of creativity, linking play and scoring goals.

It was an absolute wonder-goal with his individual run and the awareness he had inside the box to get it on to his right foot made it a fantastic finish.

It just showcases the huge drop-off when he’s not available and that must leave Gary O’Neil so frustrated.

I really do think, with Cunha in the team, Wolves would be in an FA Cup semi-final and they’d still be right in the hunt for these European places. He’s that important to the team.

He’s been the X-Factor, just like Pedro Neto was at the start. Cunha has grown into being a pivotal part of that front line.