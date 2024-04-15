Wolves Fans' Verdict v Nottingham Forest: A hard-fought for point

Rob Cartwright

I didn’t find this to be a very enjoyable game, but you have to admire the resilience of the available players.

It seems not only did we have two goalkeepers on the bench, but also we had Dawson who is injured and could only be called upon for 10 minutes, if needed. How I wish he had been available for the last 10 minutes against Coventry. Maybe our season would still be alive?

We were far too pedestrian in the first half. Time after time we played the ball backwards. Doyle was doing his best to make telling forward passes but there was no one making the runs.

I’m sorry to say Sarabia was simply awful. O’Neil says he never stopped running, but for me it was completely ineffective and created no danger.

Forest were having chance after chance. Our defence were solid and Sa was in good form to keep them out. We had much fewer opportunities but the best one fell to Sarabia who should have scored, but didn’t.

We did take the lead, out of nowhere, when Sa threw out to Cunha near the halfway line. He ran towards goal, took on two defenders and scored a superb goal. How I wish Sa would do this more often, rather than put the wing-backs under so much pressure.

We should have gone in ahead, but we allowed Gibbs-White to head in from a corner. How can VAR ignore the two handed push in Semedos back? The foul, although not aggressive, created the space for his free header.

I thought we started the second half terribly. It was as though we had stopped playing and I feared the worst when we went behind. If Danilo hadn’t scored I’m convinced a penalty would have been awarded.

We were very poor for 10 minutes or so. Then somehow we got level, again from Cunha. This time a scrappy goal from a corner. This shows just how much we have missed Cunha. What might have been, if he hadn’t been injured for a month or so.

The game was pretty even from this point, as Forest were frightened to lose the game and we didn’t really go for the win either. A draw was a fair result.

I’m starting to wonder where our next win will come!

