Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Nottingham Forest as one gets a 9 and another gets a 4
Following the draw at Forest, Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance.
Jose Sa - 6
The goalkeeper should have done better with Forest’s opening goal, but he did make a number of good saves in the second half.
Nelson Semedo - 6
Certainly not a bad performance from Semedo, but the defender looked tired and was unable to have a big impact on the game.
Santi Bueno - 7
Calm, composed and confident, Bueno put in a solid display against some physical and tricky opponents.
Max Kilman - 6
The skipper could have perhaps done better in some moments, but he did command the area well against Wood.