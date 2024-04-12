Nottingham Forest v Wolves preview: Gary O'Neil's side need win to keep dwindling Euro hope alive

After a controversial and disappointing home loss to European challengers West Ham, Gary O’Neil’s side have a mountain to climb if they are to realise their ambitions.

But peaks are there to be scaled and Wolves are not yet out of the running, however slim their chances may be.

Wolves are 11th in the Premier League and six points from West Ham in seventh, but with a game in hand.

Qualification for European football could drop to eighth too and Wolves are currently five points away from Newcastle.

With seven games remaining, Wolves still have an opportunity in front of them, but it would rely on a monumental effort that must begin tomorrow at Nottingham Forest.