Wolves boss Gary O'Neil charged by FA after West Ham loss

Max Kilman's late equaliser was ruled out for offside due to Tawanda Chirewa's position in front of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

It was a decision that infuriated O'Neil and his Wolves players and staff, and the contentious call was also widely condemned by pundits and supporters.

Now, O'Neil has been charged for acting in an 'improper and/or threatening' manner after the final whistle.

A statement from the FA read: "Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Saturday 6 April 2024.

"It's alleged that following the completion of the fixture, his language and/or behaviour in or around the match officials' changing rooms was improper and/or threatening.

"He has until Monday 15 April 2024 to respond to the charge."

Speaking to the media after the loss, O'Neil admitted that referee Tony Harrington refused to speak to him due to the way he was asking questions.

He said: “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to control my emotion and my feeling well enough to receive an explanation (from the referee).

“I was in with the referee but it didn’t go too well. I haven’t had an explanation, but the explanation is irrelevant anyway because everybody that I’ve spoken to, including David Moyes and Fabianski, all can’t believe it’s been given for offside."

When asked about his meeting with the referee after the game, O’Neil added: “I was in a fairly bad mood at the final whistle.

“I went in to see him and I asked him some questions. He didn’t like how they were asked, so he thought it was best we didn’t discuss it.”