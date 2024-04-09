Wolves boss Gary O'Neil won't 'talk players down' on VAR action

Wolves have been on the wrong end of several incorrect and contentious calls this season, which O’Neil says has prompted an angry response from his players.

Now, after being denied a point against West Ham with a decision that has been widely condemned, O’Neil says he cannot ‘talk down’ his players again if they choose to take action.

“I’m really disappointed that so much work went into giving us an opportunity to take something from it,” O’Neil said.

“It’s partly down to our decision making and partly down to other factors that we don’t.

“Players are unbelievably frustrated with decision making and officiating.