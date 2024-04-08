Analysis: It’s clear and obvious – that Wolves decision was beyond a joke

The fans were directing their anger at the officials, with many supporters making their voices heard.

Some supporters were attempting to infiltrate the press box to ask journalists for their opinions, or to demand they question the powers that be, while others were gathering in the stand near the tunnel to express their frustration at referee Tony Harrington and his team.

It is, perhaps, the most angry Molineux has been for some time and the hard-working fans that pay good money to watch Wolves have every right to be upset.

In the 99th minute, Max Kilman broke free in the box from four or five yards and headed home Joao Gomes’s corner to rescue a point.

It was a simple, but effective goal that would have earned Wolves a fair point on the balance of the 90 minutes.

The West Ham players, including Lukasz Fabianski, did not appeal the goal and Molineux was jubilant.

Moments later, that joy turned into disbelief when VAR began checking the goal and the game was halted.

Harrington was then instructed to view the pitch side monitor, with Wolves’ bench furious, and the goal was disallowed for offside as Tawanda Chirewa was allegedly impeding the goalkeeper.

However, he was not stopping Fabianski from moving and the goalkeeper could see the ball, meaning on the face of it there is no logical reason for the goal to be chalked off.

To go from the right decision being made in real time to the wrong decision being made after several minutes of discussion, is inexplicable.