Wolves v West Ham: David Moyes makes his case for the defence

Following their 4-3 collapse at Newcastle at the weekend, the Hammers recovered by coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Spurs on Tuesday night.

Moyes was pleased with his team’s solid foundation and says that ‘resilience’ will be key to finishing in the European places this season.

“We need to show resilience going into the remainder of the season,” Moyes said.

“We were better defensively (against Spurs), and that is what we’re going to need going forward.

“Up front, we’ve got players who can score, and we’re not bad from set-pieces, but the resilience is going to be key.

“The best teams in the league tend to be the best defensively, so if we can get that right we’ll be going in a good direction. I think it’s a good result (against Spurs), and we’ll try to use that going forward.”

West Ham’s equaliser at the London Stadium on Tuesday came courtesy of a Kurt Zouma header.

England international Jarrod Bowen provided the assist with a well-taken corner in the first half.

And Moyes was full of praise for the attacker and what he offers the West Ham team, ahead of the clash with Wolves.

“Jarrod Bowen has shown good form all season, and he’s a consistent threat,” Moyes added.

“He’s had his moments when he’s not been quite as hot as he can be, but he had a big hand in our goal, and he’s dangerous whether it’s scoring or setting things up.

He’s a really good player all round, and the energy and effort he gives to the team is incredible.”