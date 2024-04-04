Wolves agree a partnership with Japanese team

The new link will focus primarily on academy football, strengthening both clubs’ exposure overseas and player and coach development.

Players and coaches from both camps will share experiences and exchange ideas with each other.

A Wolves statement explained: “Information on talent pools in both countries will be shared, while the two clubs will co-work on the development of elite Asian players, with the potential of bringing them to Europe.

“Each camp will also support sale activities in youth football camps and schools in both Japan and the UK, improving the development of both coaches and players.

“Mutual support will be provided in advertising sponsors and partner acquisitions, while knowledge and experience in business will be shared, as will opportunities of co-development of sports merchandising businesses.

“Bellmare will benefit from scouting information from European football, while Wolves and Fosun will receive information on academy footballers in Japan in return.”

Shonan Bellmare have started the new campaign with a win, a draw and a defeat, having completed their sixth successive campaign in the top flight.

Wolves have previously had relationships with Swiss top-flight outfit Grasshoppers and Spanish lower-league side FC Jumilla.