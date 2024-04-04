Dave Edwards: Gary O’Neil’s Wolves feelings made clear with striker statement

You look at Burnley, 19th in the table, and you’d expect a fully-fit Wolves to go and win at Turf Moor but it wasn’t the greatest performance. I think they’d have seen Burnley as three points to keep pace with the European places.

I feel for the team a little with the lack of attacking options, having to play two full-backs out wide. Although Wolves were depleted they had the chances in the first half to win that game.

They bounced back from the disappointing opener through Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has been a real shining light to have stepped up to the plate. He’s missed two big chances in the two games but probably been Wolves’ best player, so can’t put too much blame there.