Burnley 1 Wolves 1 - Report

In a first half lacking any real quality, Wolves failed to capitalise on a spell of dominance before some poor defending allowed Jacob Bruun Larsen to finish in fine fashion at the back post.

On the stroke of half-time, Ait-Nouri popped up in the box to head home an equaliser, before a tight second half in which both sides squandered chances.

Neither team was able to find the breakthrough as they settled for a point under the lights at Turf Moor.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made two changes to the side that lost to Villa, as he switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

Matt Doherty and Hugo Bueno came in, as Santi Bueno and Tommy Doyle dropped to the bench.

Full-backs Doherty and Ait-Nouri played further forward on each wing, in an attacking switch from O’Neil.

Wolves also had a boost as Matheus Cunha was named on the bench after seven weeks out with a hamstring injury.

In front of a loud Turf Moor crowd, the game started at a fast pace.

Ait-Nouri had a good chance to play in 18-year-old Leon Chiwome, making his second start, but delayed the pass and when he did release it, the teenager lost possession.

Wolves were also utilising a fluid system that saw Doherty occasionally drop into right-wing-back, and Nelson Semedo move over into a back five, as Burnley piled on some pressure.

Leon Chiwome (Getty)

The visitors created a good chance when Semedo went on an excellent run down the right and found Ait-Nouri on the edge of the box, but he took a touch first and was tackled. Doherty then curled an effort that was just wide of the far post.

Another good chance came from a Pablo Sarabia corner, as Doherty headed back across goal and Joao Gomes headed wide from the middle of the box.

Sarabia then squandered another opportunity when he was released down the right and had to play a through ball to release Chiwome through on goal, but he plays it straight to Burnley.

A nice passage of play from the hosts when saw Vitinho take aim, but it was straight at Jose Sa.

After 37 minutes, Burnley took the lead. One long cross field ball took out the Wolves defence as Semedo left Larsen unmarked at the back post, and he rifled an effort into the bottom corner.

Hugo Bueno (Getty)

Wolves almost responded immediately when a scramble in the box saw the ball fall to Chiwome, but he fired wide.

Just before half-time, Sarabia clipped in a brilliant free-kick that Ait-Nouri headed home, as Wolves dragged themselves level going into the break.

Once the second half got under way, Wolves should have made it 2-1 when Max Kilman played a ball over the top and put Ait-Nouri through one-on-one against Arijanet Muric, but he shot straight at the goalkeeper.

At the other end, Vitinho cut the ball back to Larsen and it needed a big Sa save to deny him. The goalkeeper then made another save to deny Vitinho.

After 68 minutes, Wolves brought S.Bueno on for H.Bueno, as Doherty moved to the left side and they switched to a back five. Then, after 76 minutes, Cunha made his return from injury and replaced Chiwome.

Wolves created a good chance when they stole the ball in the final third and Ait-Nouri's teasing cross was headed wide by Mario Lemina.

Jay Rodriguez did have the ball in the back of the net, but it was correctly flagged offside.

A scrappy end to the game saw neither side trouble the opposing goalkeeper as they played out a 1-1 draw.

Key Moments

GOAL 37 Larsen smashes the ball into the bottom corner to give Burnley the lead.

GOAL 45+3 Ait-Nouri heads Wolves level before the break.

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, H.Bueno (S.Bueno, 68), Doherty, M.Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia (Traore, 82), Chiwome (Cunha, 76).

Subs not used: Bentley, Barnett, Doyle, N.Lemina, Chirewa, Fraser.

Burnley: Muric, O’Shea, Taylor, Berge, Foster (Manuel, 86), Vitinho, Fofana, Cullen, Esteve, Larsen (Rodriguez, 73), Odobert.

Subs not used: Vigouroux, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Ekdal, Amdouni, Delcroix.