Wolves Fans' Verdict v Villa: Derby day defeat

Adam Virgo

A game where we expected nothing at 4:30pm when the teams were announced and no one was really surprised by the result.

We did really well in the first 30-35 minutes, a lot better than I was expecting considering our attacking options.

Ait-Nouri definitely should have scored and the game could have been so much different if that had gone in. Once Villa scored, it was always going to be difficult to get back into it and we struggled to really create anything from then on.

It’s not the players or O’Neil’s fault at all, they did what they could with everything around them and the resources available, it’s the board to blame for us being in this position. Tuesday against Burnley is a more winnable game and we can only hope Cunha is available for at least off the bench in the worst case scenario.

Rob Cartwright

All too predictable, from a threadbare Wolves squad.

This was a battling performance with players, young and old, giving their all but coming away with a defeat. In fact, Wolves were on top in the game for the first 60 minutes.

If Ait-Nouri had scored his early chance it would have been a different game with something to hold onto. What might have been? Watkins also missed a good chance for Villa.

We went behind from a corner which wasn’t cleared properly by Lemina. It was a fantastic shot by Diaby from the edge of our box. Behind against the run of play.

It’s disheartening with the defence playing OK and the midfield doing well; we simply have no senior forward-line available. The “first pick” four are all out injured and Sarabia underwhelmed. No fault of the academy lads but they are just not quite ready for games of this magnitude. Furthermore, playing Lemina further forward is having a negative impact too.

I thought Doyle was excellent. Can only think he was taken off to save his legs for the games ahead. Semedo had a great first half, with most of our danger coming from him down the left side. Villa appeared to deal with this outlet in the second half.

Gomes was tremendous and was my Wolves man of the match.

Wolves started the second half well. We had hopes of a comeback, only to fall further behind with a fluke goal from a cross. Sa could have controlled his six yard box better here, maybe.

It wasn’t quite game over yet, as Doherty missed a great chance with a header.

The fact is that Villa were seeing more of the ball in dangerous spaces, as we had no ability to hold the ball up field while players joined to form attacks. The stats will tell you it was 50:50 for possession.

No sign here of the famous Neves 2-3 comeback.