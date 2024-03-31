Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Villa as five get 5/10
Following the West Midlands derby defeat to Villa, Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance.
Jose Sa - 6
The goalkeeper did little wrong and was not helped out by his defence for the two goals.
Nelson Semedo - 7
A very good attacking display from Semedo, who was one of Wolves’ better players on the day.
Santi Bueno - 5
Bueno was good in possession when Wolves were on top but his positioning let him down when Villa were on the attack.
Max Kilman - 5
The shot came at him quickly, but Kilman perhaps could have got his body in the way of Diaby’s shot for the opening goal.