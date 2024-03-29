Wolves must show grit after Cup heartbreak

With injuries counting against them and an international break to stew over after the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Coventry, Wolves return to action at Villa Park with a point to prove.

Villa may also have failed to win their last two Premier League games, but form counts for little in the heat of a derby battle.

This West Midlands derby sees two clubs fighting for Europe come face-to-face in different stages of their seasons.

Villa have a couple big players missing, but have a strong spine. Wolves, however, have been decimated by injuries.