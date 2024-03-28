Manchester United send firm response to Gary O'Neil rumours

The 40-year-old has impressed at the helm and put Wolves into contention for European football, after an excellent first season in charge.

With 10 games to go this season, O’Neil’s work is being recognised by other clubs, who are now being linked with making a move.

Reports in the north-west suggested that the Red Devils want to speak to O’Neil about a potential new role in their coaching set up.

Following the purchase of a 27 per cent stake in the club, which puts them in charge of football operations, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group are seeking to build a new coaching structure at United.

The club have also been linked with England manager Gareth Southgate, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank, with ten Hag’s future in doubt.

But sources have told the Express & Star that United are currently planning for the summer with ten Hag in charge for next season.