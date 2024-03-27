Revealed: Nathan Judah's top 5 Wolves players of the season

And before we know it, the title will be won and lost, the European places will be decided and three teams will face the drop.

Despite Wolves' disappointing loss to Coventry City in the FA Cup quarter-final, Gary O'Neil's men are still very much in the race to qualify for Europe.

There have been some exceptional individual performances, but which Wolves player will ultimately be named Player of the Season?

Here are my current top-five selections:

5th Rayan Ait-Nouri

Just edging out Nelson Semedo for fifth place is the talented left-wing back.

It's been quite the turnaround for Ait-Nouri who was essentially surplus to requirements towards the end of Julen Lopetegui's spell in charge.

That led to an uncertain summer for the Algerian international.

But the 22-year-old has been a revelation this season, cementing his position as first choice, whether playing at full-back or wing-back in a back-four or five respectively.

Ait-Nouri has always been a threat going forward, but he's added a maturity to his game, the timing of his runs are smarter and that in-turn has helped his defensive game.

He's become one of the biggest assets in the squad and continues to go from strength to strength.

4th Pedro Neto

This position will no doubt be controversial as Neto has been wonderful this season.

He's undoubtedly Wolves' best player and to see the 24-year-old deliver on the pitch against the very best in the league has been a joy to behold.