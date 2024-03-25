The Keen & Judah Show: Top 5 Wolves Players of the Season
In the second episode of the new 'Keen and Judah show' the boys give their top 5 nominations for Wolves Player of the Season.
By Nathan Judah
Published
It's coming to that time of the year where awards are starting to be discussed and thankfully for Wolves, there are a plethora of candidates.
But which players missed out on the top 5? Is there a difference of opinion and who ultimately was given the coveted number 1 spot?
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE EPISODE FOR FREE - TOP 5 WOLVES PLAYERS THIS SEASON
Do you agree? Watch and find out!
The Keen & Judah show will broadcast every Monday on ShotsTV and Freeview Channel 276