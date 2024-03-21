Wolves' injured five: How long are they out and when will they return?
There's no getting around it, it's been a brutal injury crisis at Wolves since the January window closed.
Prospective striker loan moves failed to materialise and the run of injuries in the forward department has left Gary O'Neil searching for answers.
19-year-old Nathan Fraser and subsequently 18-year-old Leon Chiwome were asked to lead the line during last weekend's agonising 3-2 FA Cup defeat to Coventry.
But Wolves currently sit 9th place in the Premier League, just one point away from a potential Europa Conference League place.
With ten games left, the club are in touching distance of making the impossible dream of Europe a reality.
But they will need their injured stars fit and firing.
Here's a list of the current treatment room and their predicted returns:
Matheus Cunha
The Brazilian suffered a significant hamstring injury during the 2-0 home defeat to Brentford.
It was a huge blow for the striker, who was coming off the back of a hat-trick at Chelsea the weekend prior.
Cunha has been back in training over the last 10 days, but was not fit enough to make the squad for Coventry.