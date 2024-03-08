Gary O'Neil gives update on his Wolves future

The head coach has been linked with a number of jobs, including West Ham and England, after an impressive season at Molineux.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said this week that he is not surprised to see clubs taking an interest in O’Neil, but the 40-year-old made it clear that he is not available.

“I’m not aware of any jobs I’ve been linked with and I’m not available so I shouldn’t be linked with any jobs,” O’Neil said.

“I’m doing the job that I want to be doing. I love what we’re trying to achieve.

“I hate the fact that people keep asking me about the manager of the season stuff because we have over a quarter of the season left.

“It’s not even a consideration. It’s very premature to discuss how the season’s gone with a lot of work still to do.”

Hobbs also revealed this week that Wolves will offer O’Neil a new contract in the summer to reward him for this campaign.

But the head coach, who took over just four days before the start of the season, says his focus is on finishing the season strong.

“I haven’t had any discussions with Matt around my contract,” O’Neil added.

“100 per cent of my focus is on the team. There will be a lot to be discussed in the summer around the squad and what we’re trying to do next year.

“I don’t think discussing my contract situation is where we should be, at this moment in this press conference, with Fulham coming and then Coventry the week after.

“It is important that we remain really focused on the team and what we are trying to achieve.

“So as much as I appreciate it and I’m glad that people think that we’ve done well so far, it’s the same message as last week really – we need to keep going.

“I love it here and am obviously very happy with everything, how we are trying to do things and change the model financially.

“I have loved the reception I got from the fans and the relationship I have with them, the playing squad and the staff.

“So when the time comes to discuss things like that (a new contract), then the discussions will obviously take place.

“Me and Matt get on really, really well and I am sure when it comes to it, there will be no problems.”

O’Neil also took a humble approach when asked about his success at Wolves, insisting he still has plenty to learn.

“My aim as a manager is just to be the best that I can be,” O’Neil said.

“I still feel like I’m an awful long way behind where I need to be – to be working at the top of the game – and a long way behind a lot of the top people that have been doing it probably longer and have achieved a lot more.

“I still feel like sort of an apprentice, that is working really, really hard to try to earn my stripes, but I am enjoying it.

“Starting in the Premier League is a real tough place to start. You have to learn fairly quickly, so I have really enjoyed it (but there is) a lot of work and a lot of learning still to do.”