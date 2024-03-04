Wolves starlet set to join Arsenal

The 16-year-old has been at Wolves for seven years and has impressed coming through the different age groups in the academy.

In April last year, Clarke made history as he was part of the Wales under-17 squad that qualified for the European Under-17 Championship finals for the first time in the country's history, despite being aged just 15 at the time.

The defender left Wolves a few weeks ago and recently posted on social media confirming his departure.

He said: “After seven years at Wolves, the time has come for me to move onto a new chapter. I want to thank everybody who has helped me along the journey and I wish all of my teammates at Wolves the best of luck for the future."

Clarke is now set to join Arsenal as a free agent, meaning Wolves will not receive any compensation.

It is also understood that a handful of other top flight sides were interested in Clarke, who is the son of former Albion and Scotland midfielder Nigel Quashie.