Wolves star sidelined through injury for around six weeks

The forward limped off on Wednesday with a hamstring complaint and is now joining fellow attacker Matheus Cunha on the treatment table.

Cunha is hoping to be back just after the international break at the end of March and Hwang is now likely to be out until April.

“Approximately six weeks, which is obviously a disaster for where we are at this moment,” O’Neil said on Hwang’s injury after the 3-0 loss to Newcastle.

“Him and Cunha will probably be back around similar times, Cunha might be slightly ahead of Channy now.

“The situation has been discussed a lot around transfer windows and we have the best injury record in the league, which is why we’ve been able to remain competitive, but it’s really hard to sustain that over the course of a season.

“Injuries even themselves up and everyone ends up around the same place. We’re in a tough spell with injuries to key players, but we need to find a way.”