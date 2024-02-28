Wolves v Brighton FA Cup preview: Gary O’Neil desperate to create more golden memories

Go back to March 16, 2019. A barnstorming second half display from Wolves sees them beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup quarter-finals to book their place at Wembley.

It was one of Molineux’s greatest nights in recent memory and the club are ready to do it all over again.

First, they must get through a tricky fifth round game with Brighton, but back under the lights at Molineux it offers Gary O’Neil’s side the chance to make more memories for the gold and black faithful.

The head coach has already delivered several big moments this season, but he is hungry for another in what is a huge game for Wolves’ season.

“That’s always the case, no matter how many good ones you have, you always want the next one,” O’Neil said of making more Molineux memories.

“The Man City one at home was incredible, Tottenham and Chelsea home and away, all incredible.

“But that doesn’t mean we don’t want another one. The fact it is the Cup doesn’t make it more special, but different.

“It’s another opportunity to progress in something else. We’re going very well in the league, which still needs to be pushed and finished off, but it’s an opportunity in the cup to get us as far as we can.

“The lads understand and we want to do as well as we can in every competition.”

Wolves fans have bitter memories of the semi-final at Wembley in 2019, when Nuno Espirito Santo’s side threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against Watford.

This season, O’Neil is hoping to recreate some of Nuno’s success with a charge for European football and a run into the latter stages of the FA Cup up for grabs.

And the head coach knows how important this competition is to the season’s success.

He added: “Yeah, that’s really, really important. Of course the league is so important because we work every day of every week for 10 months to earn the right to finish high up the league.

“But when these cup games come about they are equally as important and give you a real opportunity to achieve something the fans can really buy into.

“So we’re doing our best to be competitive on all fronts in every game.

“Brighton is a tough draw – of the teams that are left Brighton are right up there with the ones you wouldn’t want to face.

“But we are in a good spot, we’re in good form and we’re looking forward to trying to get to the quarter-final.”

Wolves are expected to be almost at full strength for tonight’s game, with just Matheus Cunha sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian is now back on the grass doing some light running as he ramps up his recovery.