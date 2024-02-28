Gary O'Neil sends message to Wolves fans ahead of FA Cup clash

Tonight’s fifth round tie offers Wolves the chance to go within one win of a trip to Wembley, as they seek to better the semi-final success of 2019.

After beating Sheffield United in difficult circumstances on Saturday, Wolves return to Molineux for the crunch FA Cup clash during a big week for their season and O’Neil wants the supporters to be at their best to push his team on.

“It has been (at it’s best) and at the weekend I thought it was excellent,” O’Neil said of the Molineux atmosphere.

“In the first half when we were playing well you could feel they were enjoying it and in the second half it would be easy for the fans to grumble a little bit and become disconnected from the team, but there wasn’t that.

“There was a disappointment that you could feel, but they kept pushing the boys, which I loved. That’s fairly unique, you don’t see too much of that anymore.

“It was fantastic from them to recognise that and stay with them in a tough spell and I’m sure it will be the same on Wednesday.

“Brighton are a very good team and we won’t have it all our own way, so there will be some spells when we need them. We need them to be loud when we’re on top and make it as difficult for Brighton as possible.

“We’ll also need them to get behind the players when we’re digging in and defending the goal in a tough period, at home that gives you an advantage. I have no concerns over the atmosphere from what I’ve seen so far, I’m excited to be back there again and see if we can give them another memorable evening.”