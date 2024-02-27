Dave Edwards: Wolves need to seize the moment on both fronts

Gary O’Neil’s team now find themselves, completely on merit, in the European picture.

If you had told any Wolves fan before a ball was kicked they would be sandwiched between Brighton and Newcastle at this point of the season, they would have thought you were joking.

You look at some of the games to come, the likes of Fulham, Bournemouth and West Ham at home, then Burnley and Forest away. They are huge games where if Wolves perform to the level they have done consistently this season, there are a lot of points to be won.

Before all of that, of course, there is a huge FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton tomorrow night.

The dynamic of the season has shifted a little since the draw was made after the win at Albion.