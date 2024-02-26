Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Sheffield United as star man gets 8/10

Jose Sa - 7

When called into action, Sa made a couple of very strong saves to keep Wolves in control of the game.

Nelson Semedo - 7

In both attack and defence, Semedo had a good game. He has been incredibly consistent of late and deserves credit for his displays.

Max Kilman - 7

The skipper had a few nervy moments in the second half, but was overall solid when Wolves defended deep.

Craig Dawson - 8

With backs against the wall, Dawson put in some superb blocks, clearances and tackles to deny Sheffield United. A really composed second half performance.

Toti Gomes - 7

The ever-reliable Toti was strong in defence once again and looked comfortable throughout the game.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

Ait-Nouri’s assist was excellent and he was good going forward in a dominant first half performance.

Mario Lemina - 7

Lemina charged around the pitch with purpose and got forward well. In the second half, he made a lot of key tackles to keep United at bay.

Joao Gomes - 6

Gomes was certainly not bad, but he was much quieter than a week prior. With so much first half possession, he was unable to have as big a say on the game.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

A very well-taken goal and a good attacking display, in which Sarabia took up intelligent positions. He was quieter in the second half.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

The forward made a lot of runs in behind and was energetic in a solid first half, but he looked fatigued in the second half and became less of a nuisance for the United defence.

Pedro Neto - 7

Neto got into lots of good positions and had acres of space as he made Wolves tick, but he was wasteful when in possession.

Substitutes

Tommy Doyle (for Ait-Nouri, 77), 6, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (for Hwang, 86), Matt Doherty (for Sarabia, 90).

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, H.Bueno, Traore, Chirewa, Fraser.