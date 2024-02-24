Steve Bull: Sheffield United will be a different kind of test for Wolves

I expect them to come to Molineux and shut up shop, put everyone behind the ball and try to catch us on the break.

Brentford did that against us and we couldn’t break them down. I hope the Blades come and give us a good game of football but I can’t see it happening.

They will stand tall, firm and solid and try to block us out – but we have to find a way to get around them.

I’m hoping Gary O’Neil has been working on breaking them down in training. We need special quality in the side to do it and I think we have it.