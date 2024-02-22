Wolves v Sheffield United: Who's out and who's a doubt

But following today's press conference, which players will the head coach have at his disposal?

Matheus Cunha - 0% chance

The Brazilian forward is currently out with a hamstring injury, but is back in the gym doing some work on his comeback.

Wolves and O'Neil are not putting a timeline on his return, but Brazil manager Dorival Junior recently said he is not expecting Cunha to be available for the international break in March – with Brazil due to play England and Spain on March 23 and 26.

"Matheus Cunha is still not available but the rest are as we were against Tottenham," O'Neil said.

"We've had another good week's training and good preparation. Everybody seems to be in a good spot.

"At this stage of the season a few of the players are starting to creak a little bit with a few little niggles here and there, but in terms of being ready and available for the weekend, everyone is fine at the moment."

On Cunha, O'Neil added: "He's impressing and surprising some of the phyios at the moment with the work he's able to do.

"The scan showed some damage to the muscle but he's well ahead of where the scans suggest he should be.

"That doesn't mean it will continue in that way, but it means he's in a good place at the minute and feeling really good

"It's still fairly early, so no real timeline, but we're hopeful he keeps pushing and progressing the way he has over the last 10 days."