Gary O'Neil had a Wolves wish after transfer window

The 22-year-old returned from a loan spell at FC Cincinnati to spend time with O’Neil and Wolves, where it is understood the head coach was impressed with what he saw.

However, with Mosquera remaining as an unused substitute and behind the other centre-backs, the club decided to loan him to Spanish side Villarreal for the rest of the season.

Wolves now hope he will return and fight for a first team place in the Premier League next season, but O’Neil admitted he would have liked to have kept him around.